GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) Short Interest Up 46.3% in September

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 295,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the September 15th total of 201,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 112.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 84.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 293.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 21.2% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd purchased a new position in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GP. B. Riley decreased their target price on GreenPower Motor from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.00. 47,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $4.08. GreenPower Motor has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 49.50% and a negative net margin of 95.40%. As a group, research analysts forecast that GreenPower Motor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

Further Reading

