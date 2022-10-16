Grin Price Hits $0.0485 on Major Exchanges (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000253 BTC on exchanges. Grin has a total market capitalization of $4.77 million and $61,021.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00023359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.30 or 0.00267013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00119957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00743752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $109.87 or 0.00571841 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00252746 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

