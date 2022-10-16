Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the coupon company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on GRPN. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $12.10 to $11.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Groupon to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Groupon from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Groupon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.67.

Groupon stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.22. The company had a trading volume of 512,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,105. Groupon has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The coupon company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $153.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.82 million. Groupon had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Groupon will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Maple Rock Capital Partners In sold 112,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $1,370,261.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,177,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,633,405.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 75.5% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 952,415 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $10,763,000 after acquiring an additional 409,863 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth about $6,673,000. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth about $3,525,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Groupon by 13.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 785,314 shares of the coupon company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after acquiring an additional 92,374 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Groupon during the first quarter worth about $1,558,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

