Grove (GVR) Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Grove (GVR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One Grove token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Grove has a market capitalization of $57.03 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grove has traded down 19.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,251.11 or 0.27412220 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Grove Profile

Grove’s genesis date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 59,939,115,319,048,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,909,158,978,832,250 tokens. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grove is www.grovetoken.com.

Buying and Selling Grove

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

