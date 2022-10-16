GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Several other analysts have also commented on GSK. TheStreet lowered GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Oddo Bhf raised GSK from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GSK from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,650 ($19.94) in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,658.33.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,553,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,012,864. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.63. GSK has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $46.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

GSK Increases Dividend

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. Equities research analysts expect that GSK will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.383 dividend. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. GSK’s payout ratio is 48.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GSK

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 18,449 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of GSK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.