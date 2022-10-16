Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on GWRE. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Guidewire Software from $114.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an initiates rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.56.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

GWRE stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $54.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,028,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,045. Guidewire Software has a 52 week low of $54.04 and a 52 week high of $128.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The business had revenue of $244.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares in the company, valued at $4,430,568.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Guidewire Software news, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $182,429.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,430,568.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Winston King sold 3,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $195,370.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,907 shares in the company, valued at $2,758,237.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,202 shares of company stock worth $2,588,310. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GWRE. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Guidewire Software during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 9,075.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Guidewire Software by 2,038.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its position in Guidewire Software by 94.4% during the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Guidewire Software

(Get Rating)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

Featured Articles

