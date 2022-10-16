Guild of Guardians (GOG) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $59.02 Million

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. In the last week, Guild of Guardians has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001055 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a market capitalization of $59.02 million and approximately $40,998.00 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Profile

Guild of Guardians launched on May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. Guild of Guardians’ official message board is guildofguardians.medium.com. The official website for Guild of Guardians is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

