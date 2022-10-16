GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires Shares of 10,368 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,104,000 after buying an additional 147,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,688,000 after buying an additional 95,431 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $126.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,209,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,002. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.96 and its 200 day moving average is $137.44. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $122.54 and a fifty-two week high of $151.89.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
