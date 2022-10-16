GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys New Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,752 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.64.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EA traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $120.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,557. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The game software company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,073. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,949. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,724,656. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

