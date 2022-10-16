GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys Shares of 6,587 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Covington Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.66. 8,580,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,312,057. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.31 and its 200-day moving average is $101.59. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $94.18 and a 12-month high of $115.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

