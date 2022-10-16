GYL Financial Synergies LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 88,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,568,000. GYL Financial Synergies LLC owned 0.23% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares during the period.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

DIAL traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $16.51. 96,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,031. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $16.35 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.01.

