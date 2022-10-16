GYL Financial Synergies LLC Invests $3.50 Million in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.0% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

IEFA traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.64. The company had a trading volume of 15,213,670 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.02.

