GYL Financial Synergies LLC Makes New $1.31 Million Investment in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 4,536 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,885,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 163,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $356,697,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,764,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 5,685 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 165.6% during the second quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 247 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $96.56. The company had a trading volume of 25,410,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,669,124. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $151.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $27.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total transaction of $96,837.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 174,306 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,359. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

