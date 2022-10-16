GYL Financial Synergies LLC Makes New $748,000 Investment in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,837 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,220,000 after buying an additional 21,880 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at $747,950,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after purchasing an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $343,951,000 after purchasing an additional 142,700 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cigna Price Performance

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 target price (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.58.

NYSE:CI traded down $2.34 on Friday, reaching $295.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,501,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,078,171. The company has a market capitalization of $90.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.68. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $300.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.75.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

