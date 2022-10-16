GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes $18.02 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 125,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,023,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 4.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PFG Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,029,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth $52,632,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,756,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,925,000 after acquiring an additional 315,772 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $136.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,890,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,222. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $132.64 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.75.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

