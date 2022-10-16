GYL Financial Synergies LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 153,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,800,000. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

SCHB stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,902,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,750. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.16.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.