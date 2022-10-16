H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded H.B. Fuller from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Get H.B. Fuller alerts:

H.B. Fuller Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of FUL stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.21. 223,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.06 and its 200-day moving average is $65.32. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $57.36 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 1.49.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $941.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,416.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total transaction of $376,166.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,580.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 5,326 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $356,362.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,354 shares in the company, valued at $224,416.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H.B. Fuller

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Luminus Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 107,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,492,000 after buying an additional 56,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 60,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

(Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H.B. Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H.B. Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.