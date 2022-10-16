Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Stock Performance

HLG traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 1,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,242. Hailiang Education Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The company has a market cap of $368.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of -0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $13.49.

Institutional Trading of Hailiang Education Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hailiang Education Group stock. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

