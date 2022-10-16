Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB) Short Interest Update

Halberd Co. (OTCMKTS:HALB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the September 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,479,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Halberd Stock Performance
Halberd stock remained flat at $0.01 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 896,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,612. Halberd has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
Halberd Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Halberd (HALB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Halberd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halberd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.