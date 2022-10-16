Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 4.4 %

HALL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 136,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,533. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($2.11). Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 20.23%. The firm had revenue of $84.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hallmark Financial Services will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

About Hallmark Financial Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.22% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

