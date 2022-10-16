Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALO. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 223.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

HALO opened at $44.17 on Tuesday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 101.73% and a net margin of 75.11%. The firm had revenue of $152.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.