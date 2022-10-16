Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives $12.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

HBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 30,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy M. Preston purchased 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $28,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanesbrands Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $36,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $45,000. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $7.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. Hanesbrands has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Articles

