Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hang Lung Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, an increase of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 51,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 332,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hang Lung Properties Stock Down 1.0 %

OTCMKTS:HLPPY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 116,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.11. Hang Lung Properties has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $12.18.

Hang Lung Properties Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.1009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 5.58%.

About Hang Lung Properties

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties.

