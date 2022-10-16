Harbor Advisory Corp MA Buys Shares of 12,895 iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned approximately 0.12% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LEMB. Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $280,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $5,009,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 689,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,522,000 after purchasing an additional 83,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 745,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LEMB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.07. The stock had a trading volume of 34,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,699. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.86 and a 12-month high of $42.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.32.

