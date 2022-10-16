Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $1.76 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

NYSEARCA:MDY traded down $10.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $409.49. 935,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,761. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $444.95. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $398.11 and a fifty-two week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

