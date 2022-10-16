Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $5.84 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lessened its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EBND – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 285,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,865 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF comprises about 2.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned approximately 0.29% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,482,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,672,000 after purchasing an additional 407,830 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EBND traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.64. 309,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,346. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $25.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.64.

SPDR Barclays Emerging Markets Local Bond ETF (Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Index that tracks the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries. The Index is designed to measure the performance of the fixed-rate local currency sovereign debt of emerging market countries.

