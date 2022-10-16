Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $7.78 Million Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA lifted its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 186,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,309 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises 3.4% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned 0.10% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $7,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SRLN. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $343,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. SAM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,869,000.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

SRLN traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $40.74. The company had a trading volume of 2,401,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,725. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.