Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $784,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9,169.4% during the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,592,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,322,000 after buying an additional 10,477,874 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,534,683 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after buying an additional 1,449,763 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $4.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.42. 3,800,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,091. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $244.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.01 and a 200-day moving average of $201.32.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

