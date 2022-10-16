Harbor Advisory Corp MA Purchases 1,604 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Enbridge makes up approximately 1.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 1,293.2% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 266,979 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after acquiring an additional 247,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $676,148,000. 49.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.09.

Enbridge Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE ENB traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,121. The stock has a market cap of $72.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.99. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.668 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.00%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

