Harbor Advisory Corp MA Purchases 18,302 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 122.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,302 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Price Performance

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,681,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,368,284. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $61.78 and a 52 week high of $134.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.84.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

