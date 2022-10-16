HC Wainwright Raises Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Price Target to $68.00

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by HC Wainwright from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ALBO. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Albireo Pharma from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $423.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38.

Albireo Pharma ( NASDAQ:ALBO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.46). Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 70.79% and a negative return on equity of 76.19%. The business had revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.90) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 144,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $3,391,290.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,216,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,166,381.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 325,275 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,589 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 38.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 85.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. The company offers Bylvay for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and rare and life-threatening disorder to children; and Elobixibat for the treatment of chronic constipation and other functional diseases.

