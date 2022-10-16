HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

Shares of HDB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,556,517. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $78.43. The stock has a market cap of $107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of HDFC Bank

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.5805 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,376.7% during the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 12,417,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,892,000 after purchasing an additional 11,576,234 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 7,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,293 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 1,003.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,480,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,079 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 7,073,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,807,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,182 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,638 shares in the last quarter. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

