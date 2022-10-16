Head to Head Analysis: Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) vs. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF)

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Rating) and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cassava Sciences and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cassava Sciences N/A -24.81% -23.93% MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 15.80% 17.28% 8.53%

Volatility & Risk

Cassava Sciences has a beta of 0.17, indicating that its stock price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

24.4% of Cassava Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Cassava Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Cassava Sciences and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cassava Sciences N/A N/A -$32.38 million ($1.51) -24.15 MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien $23.29 billion 0.91 $3.61 billion N/A N/A

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has higher revenue and earnings than Cassava Sciences.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cassava Sciences and MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cassava Sciences 1 0 2 0 2.33 MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cassava Sciences currently has a consensus target price of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.68%. Given Cassava Sciences’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cassava Sciences is more favorable than MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien.

Summary

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien beats Cassava Sciences on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease. The company was formerly known as Pain Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cassava Sciences, Inc. in March 2019. Cassava Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and electronics sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat neurology and immunology, oncology, fertility, and cardiology metabolism and endocrinology. The company also supplies products, tools, and services for research laboratories, pharma and biotech production, and industrial and testing laboratories. In addition, it offers material for integrated circuits, liquid crystals, organic light-emitting diodes, photoresists, smart antenna, and liquid crystal glazing solutions, as well as effect pigments for use in automotive coatings, cosmetics, industrial, and plastic applications. It has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc.; agreement with Novartis AG; and license agreements with Debiopharm International SA and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG. The company was founded in 1668 and is headquartered in Darmstadt, Germany. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien is a subsidiary of E. Merck Kommanditgesellschaft.

