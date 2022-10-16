Head to Head Analysis: Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) vs. Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Rating) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.0% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Horizon Group Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Life Storage shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Horizon Group Properties alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Life Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Life Storage $788.57 million 10.76 $249.32 million $3.76 26.74

Profitability

Life Storage has higher revenue and earnings than Horizon Group Properties.

This table compares Horizon Group Properties and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Horizon Group Properties N/A N/A N/A Life Storage 33.90% 9.20% 4.81%

Risk & Volatility

Horizon Group Properties has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Horizon Group Properties and Life Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Horizon Group Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Life Storage 0 5 4 0 2.44

Life Storage has a consensus target price of $144.50, suggesting a potential upside of 43.71%. Given Life Storage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Life Storage is more favorable than Horizon Group Properties.

Summary

Life Storage beats Horizon Group Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Horizon Group Properties

(Get Rating)

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, operation, and development of shopping centers in the United States. It operates through a subsidiary, Horizon Group Properties LP. Horizon Group Properties was founded in 1998 and is based in Rosemont, Illinois with additional offices in Muskegon, Michigan and Chicago, Illinois. Horizon Group Properties Inc. (OTCPK: HGPI) operates independently of Prime Retail Inc. as of June 17, 1998.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to approximately 500,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry.

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Group Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Group Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.