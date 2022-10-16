Head to Head Analysis: Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) and Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vyant Bio and Akumin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vyant Bio $1.15 million 12.27 -$40.86 million N/A N/A Akumin $421.08 million 0.44 -$43.29 million ($1.07) -1.93

Vyant Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akumin.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyant Bio N/A -50.63% -40.44% Akumin -14.16% -29.00% -3.87%

Risk & Volatility

This table compares Vyant Bio and Akumin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Vyant Bio has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akumin has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Vyant Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Akumin shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Vyant Bio shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Vyant Bio and Akumin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyant Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Akumin 2 0 0 0 1.00

Vyant Bio presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 523.70%. Akumin has a consensus target price of $0.63, indicating a potential downside of 69.66%. Given Vyant Bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vyant Bio is more favorable than Akumin.

Summary

Vyant Bio beats Akumin on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD). Vyant Bio, Inc. has a collaboration agreement to discover drugs for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. The company is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Akumin

Akumin Inc. provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radiology and Oncology. The company offers various medical imaging services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, digital radiography, fluoroscopy, and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures through a network of approximately 200 owned and/or operated imaging locations. It provides outpatient radiology, and oncology services and solutions to approximately 1,000 hospitals and health systems across 46 states. Akumin Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

