Head to Head Review: Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS) versus CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:MUDS – Get Rating) and CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and CloudCommerce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its stock price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and CloudCommerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A -363.53% 36.94% CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II and CloudCommerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II N/A N/A -$4.51 million N/A N/A CloudCommerce $9.74 million 0.59 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

CloudCommerce has higher revenue and earnings than Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II.

About Mudrick Capital Acquisition Co. II

(Get Rating)

Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About CloudCommerce

(Get Rating)

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

