Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,660. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.22. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $54.00.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

Heartland Financial USA ( NASDAQ:HTLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.76 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bruce K. Lee acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 52,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,409,841.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Heartland Financial USA news, CEO Bruce K. Lee purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.90 per share, for a total transaction of $91,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,502 shares in the company, valued at $2,409,841.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel purchased 1,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $49,991.22. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,085. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,922 shares of company stock worth $168,041. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTLF. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,028,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,834,000 after purchasing an additional 187,955 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,913,000 after purchasing an additional 102,441 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,716,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,103,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,764,000 after purchasing an additional 83,233 shares in the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.