Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTY) Short Interest Up 13.3% in September

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2022

Henderson Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:HDVTYGet Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 13.3% from the September 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Henderson Investment Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HDVTY remained flat at $0.18 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.23. Henderson Investment has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.03.

Henderson Investment Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.0052 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%.

About Henderson Investment

Henderson Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of department stores in Hong Kong. It operates five department stores under the Citistore name; five household specialty stores under the name Citilife; two department stores-cum-supermarkets under the APITA name; and two supermarkets under the UNY name.

