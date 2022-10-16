Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,799 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Henry Schein worth $6,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 89.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after acquiring an additional 109,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 51.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on HSIC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Henry Schein to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.67.

Henry Schein Price Performance

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.89. 790,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,612. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.36. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $92.68. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.78.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

