Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on HFWA. DA Davidson upgraded Heritage Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Heritage Financial to $34.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th.

Heritage Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HFWA stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $30.13. 181,198 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Heritage Financial has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $30.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.54.

Heritage Financial Dividend Announcement

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 33.11% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $57.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Heritage Financial will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Heritage Financial during the first quarter valued at about $21,625,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 19.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,495,000 after purchasing an additional 198,094 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,799,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,088,000 after purchasing an additional 168,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,708,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,822,000 after purchasing an additional 151,365 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

