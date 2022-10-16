Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Heritage Insurance from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Down 1.9 %

HRTG traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.54. 32,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,662. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $7.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $163.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.69 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 28.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Insurance will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $43,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Insurance by 34.2% in the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 33,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Heritage Insurance by 14.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 9,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

