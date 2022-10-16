Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys 7,927 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,927 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $19,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $973,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth about $329,000. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

TROW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.44.

Shares of TROW traded down $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,705,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,898,015. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.53 and a twelve month high of $223.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average is $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 33.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

