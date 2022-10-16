Heritage Investors Management Corp Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $161.68. 1,937,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,628,483. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $185.52 and its 200-day moving average is $184.70. The company has a market cap of $140.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.52 per share. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.50.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

