Heritage Investors Management Corp Has $7.60 Million Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Heritage Investors Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $7,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.50, for a total value of $220,571.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,646,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,688 over the last three months. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on META. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.93.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,559,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,368,326. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $122.53 and a 12 month high of $353.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.47 and a 200 day moving average of $163.98. The company has a market capitalization of $340.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

