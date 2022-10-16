Heritage Investors Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $8,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,894,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2,012.2% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,429,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,018,000 after buying an additional 821,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 293.3% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 22,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,794,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,232,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.15. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

