Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 1,633 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 265,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up about 1.7% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Heritage Investors Management Corp owned about 0.08% of Marriott International worth $36,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $29,000. 70.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.53. 2,076,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.99. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Marriott International to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on Marriott International to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.