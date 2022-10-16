Heritage Investors Management Corp Purchases 21,552 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Heritage Investors Management Corp boosted its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 199.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,552 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $7,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,228,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,908,173,000 after acquiring an additional 257,795 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,306,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,920,510,000 after buying an additional 362,541 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.4% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,117,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $720,816,000 after buying an additional 186,826 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 12.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,181,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,402,000 after buying an additional 242,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at $509,423,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IQV. StockNews.com began coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.12.

IQV traded down $2.80 on Friday, hitting $173.41. 1,018,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,223,878. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $165.75 and a one year high of $285.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.63. The firm has a market cap of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

