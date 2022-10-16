Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 88,341 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in Boeing by 1,092.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Boeing by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $133.15. The stock had a trading volume of 6,099,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,905. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.68. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.59.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

