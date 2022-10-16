Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,476,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311,001 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.42% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $245,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE HPE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,266,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,368,954. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $17.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 70,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $934,632.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPE. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

