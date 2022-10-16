HI Self Reported Market Cap Hits $142.72 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0516 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HI has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. HI has a market cap of $142.72 million and $1.42 million worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,197.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006400 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002740 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005210 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 66.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00020838 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00053633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00056884 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00022983 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005130 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,193,524,008 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,193,524,008 with 503,699,436 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.05124256 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,330,623.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars.

